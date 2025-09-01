Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Causes Traffic Snarls, Threatens To Paralyse Delhi-NCR Again: VIDEO

Heavy Rain Causes Traffic Snarls, Threatens To Paralyse Delhi-NCR Again: VIDEO

Heavy rains lashed Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and surrounding areas, causing significant traffic disruptions. The IMD issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and nearby areas were lashed by heavy rain on Sunday, leading to massive traffic snarls in several pockets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said around 4 pm that moderate showers over South and Central Delhi were likely to extend to the northern parts of the city. Rain is expected to continue for the next two hours, with moderate to heavy showers in different localities.

IMD Advisory For Residents

The weather office urged residents to remain cautious. “People in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures, check traffic updates and refrain from unnecessary travel,” the advisory stated.

IMD, Meteorologist Naresh Kumar said September will receive above-normal rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Alerts are also in place for Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhi and NCR expect heavy rain for 1-2 days before the weather normalises.

Traffic Disruptions Across NCR

The downpour brought traffic to a standstill in multiple stretches. Commuters leaving offices in the evening are likely to face heavier congestion.

Frustrated users took to the social media platform X to share updates. One commuter reported being stuck near Press Enclave for over an hour, prompting Delhi Traffic Police to take note. Another shared a Google Maps screenshot showing gridlock on NH-8 between Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan, while the Libaspur underpass remained jammed for more than 30 minutes without any traffic personnel present.

Complaints also poured in about severe jams on SSN Marg’s 100-feet Road from Chhatarpur to Tivoli, and on Qutub Minar Road. Traffic was completely blocked on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road from Ahimsa Sthal to Qutub Minar Metro Road. Similar chaos was reported from Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Flood
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget