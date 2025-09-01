Heavy Rain Causes Traffic Snarls, Threatens To Paralyse Delhi-NCR Again: VIDEO

Parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and nearby areas were lashed by heavy rain on Sunday, leading to massive traffic snarls in several pockets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said around 4 pm that moderate showers over South and Central Delhi were likely to extend to the northern parts of the city. Rain is expected to continue for the next two hours, with moderate to heavy showers in different localities.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Firoz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/hDFWpxM51e — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

IMD Advisory For Residents

The weather office urged residents to remain cautious. “People in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures, check traffic updates and refrain from unnecessary travel,” the advisory stated.

IMD, Meteorologist Naresh Kumar said September will receive above-normal rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Alerts are also in place for Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhi and NCR expect heavy rain for 1-2 days before the weather normalises.

Delhi: IMD, Meteorologist Naresh Kumar provides an update on continued rainfall, with an orange alert issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Alerts are also in place for Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhi and NCR expect heavy rain… pic.twitter.com/fH3vpgdqW3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Traffic Disruptions Across NCR

The downpour brought traffic to a standstill in multiple stretches. Commuters leaving offices in the evening are likely to face heavier congestion.

Frustrated users took to the social media platform X to share updates. One commuter reported being stuck near Press Enclave for over an hour, prompting Delhi Traffic Police to take note. Another shared a Google Maps screenshot showing gridlock on NH-8 between Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan, while the Libaspur underpass remained jammed for more than 30 minutes without any traffic personnel present.

The western disturbance & monsoon trough interaction is now impacting DelhiNCR due to which heavy rainfall is expected to continue across #Gurgaon & adjoining parts of #Delhi in the upcoming hours. Severe water-logging is expected in some areas.pic.twitter.com/zbwWyRe7OJ — ThunderWild Weather (@ThunderWildWx) September 1, 2025

Complaints also poured in about severe jams on SSN Marg’s 100-feet Road from Chhatarpur to Tivoli, and on Qutub Minar Road. Traffic was completely blocked on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road from Ahimsa Sthal to Qutub Minar Metro Road. Similar chaos was reported from Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar.