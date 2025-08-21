Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumed Jan Sunvai a day after being attacked. Security has been upgraded to Z-category with CRPF deployment, and new rules now keep visitors at a distance during hearings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunvai (public hearing), people were once again seen lining up outside her residence on Thursday. But this time, the atmosphere was markedly different—heightened security measures are now in place following the shocking incident.

People Seen Queuing Up Uutside CM Residence

Attack on CM Rekha Gupta

On Tuesday, Gupta sustained a head injury after being assaulted during the public interaction session at her Shalimar Bagh residence. Police immediately took the attacker into custody and informed the Union Home Ministry.

The accused was later identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He arrived in Delhi that same morning, stayed at the Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines, and then headed to Gupta’s residence, where the incident occurred. He has since been remanded to five days of police custody.

Conflicting Versions of the Incident

The exact sequence of events remains unclear. While some eyewitnesses said the accused handed over documents before suddenly lunging at Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed he grabbed her hand, causing her to fall and hit her head on a table. Police sources, however, suggested that a heavy object was hurled at her.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar added that the attacker made remarks reflecting political frustration, though no direct party affiliation has been confirmed. Sachdeva dismissed rumors of stone-pelting or slapping, assuring that Gupta is stable and will continue her public duties. “Rekha Gupta is a strong woman. She will not stop meeting people,” he said.

Eyewitness and Police Action

Eyewitness Anjali recalled the suddenness of the assault: “The man was speaking normally, and then suddenly he slapped the Chief Minister. The police caught him immediately.”

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing discharge of public functions). Investigations are ongoing with the help of central agencies and the Special Cell.

Security Overhaul After the Attack

The attack has now triggered a major shift in the Chief Minister’s security arrangements. According to officials, no one will be allowed to come close to Gupta during public hearings. Complaints and documents submitted to her will undergo prior verification before reaching her directly.

The Union Home Ministry has upgraded Gupta’s security cover to Z-category, deploying CRPF personnel for her protection. These officers will remain in bulletproof jackets at all times. Delhi Police has also been directed to restructure security protocols during Jan Sunvai to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Embed widget