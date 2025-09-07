Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 52 Relief Trucks To Aid Flood-Hit Punjab

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flaged off trucks carrying relief material for the flood victims of Punjab from the Delhi BJP state office.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa who was present at the event told ANI, "Today, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sent 52 trucks from Delhi to Punjab. These include utensils, bed sheets, blankets, medicines, and other essential items"

He also lashed out at Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am saying this with great pain that Punjab's farmers are posting videos saying that if Arvind Kejriwal comes to Delhi asking for money, it should not be given to them because these people will use this money in elections... This shows how much Arvind Kejriwal has deceived Punjab."

Minister for Water of Delhi Parvesh Verma and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were also present.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi CM announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the state in its ongoing crisis. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the affected families.

"The Delhi government has decided to contribute Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In this difficult time, the pain of the brothers and sisters of Punjab is a shared pain of all of us. The people and government of Delhi stand with affection and sympathy with the people struggling with this disaster," CM Gupta posted on X.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter. He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

