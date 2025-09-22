Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Stop Watching My Reels’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hits Back At Arvind Kejriwal Over EVM Remark Row: WATCH

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised Arvind Kejriwal for sharing an "edited" video of her EVM remarks, accusing him of obsessively watching her online content.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 04:17 PM (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took a sharp swipe at her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, telling him to “stop watching her reels” after he posted an “edited” video clip of her remarks on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The exchange comes amid an escalating political war of words over the Congress’s allegations of EVM tampering in recent polls.

Speaking at a public event following the foundation stone laying of a multi-level electric bus depot in Delhi, Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of spending too much time tracking her online appearances.

“I want to tell Kejriwal Sir, please reduce watching my videos, interviews, and reels. I think you watch my reels all day to find out what Madam says and what Madam did not say,” she said in Hindi.

She further hit out at him over the floods in Punjab, where AAP is in power: “If Kejriwal wants to focus, he should focus on the people of Punjab. He is never seen with the victi.”

Speaking to media, she remarked, “You should be ashamed of twisting a state CM’s words. You were Delhi CM for 11 years—if you had focused on Delhi’s development, people wouldn’t be suffering. My advise is instead of watching my reels, eradicate the suffering of Punjab's electorate.”

Her remarks came a day after Kejriwal shared a 14-second clip on X, showing Gupta speaking to NDTV about the Congress’s charges of EVM manipulation.

In the short video, the chief minister is heard saying: “As long as Congress was manipulating EVMs for 70 years, it was fine, but now that we’ve done it, they are feeling bad.”

Posting the clip, Kejriwal commented: “What is the CM of Delhi saying?”

The BJP, however, countered that the AAP leader had circulated an “edited” version of her interview.

BJP Shares Full Clip On EVM Remark

The party’s Delhi unit later released the extended recording, in which Gupta added: “As long as Congress was manipulating EVMs for 70 years, it was fine, but now that we’ve done it, they are feeling bad. When they win, it’s the public’s mandate, and when we win, the EVMs are hacked? Where is this formula written? Someone please tell me where Rahul Gandhi studied this.” 

“He misleads the public all the time and lies to the people all the time… The public has given him so many opportunities, and he’s ruled the country for years, and today he’s stooping to such a low level that he’s saying such things,” she remarked.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
