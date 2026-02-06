Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri

A Delhi motorcyclist died after falling into an open water board pit in Janakpuri, with his body found hours later following an overnight search.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

A late-night commute ended in tragedy in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area after a motorcyclist fell into an open pit allegedly dug for water board work, resulting in his death. The incident has raised fresh concerns about public safety and accountability at construction sites across the national capital.

The victim, Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his workplace in Rohini when the fatal accident occurred. His death came to light only hours later, after an overnight search by his family and a police discovery early the next morning.

Delhi Commuter Falls Into Open Pit 

According to information shared by the family, Kamal had left work late at night and was in contact with his relatives while on the way home. When he failed to arrive as expected and stopped responding to calls, concern quickly mounted. Family members began searching for him across nearby areas, hospitals, and police stations through the night, but were unable to locate him.

Their search ended in heartbreak the following morning. Around 7:30 am, police informed the family that Kamal’s body had been found inside a deep pit in the Janakpuri area, along with his motorcycle. The pit is believed to have been dug as part of ongoing water board-related work.

Open Pit Raises Safety Questions

Preliminary reports suggest that the excavation site was insufficiently secured, raising serious questions about safety protocols. Residents in the area have long complained about poorly marked construction zones, especially at night when visibility is low. In Kamal’s case, it remains unclear whether there were warning signs, barricades, or adequate lighting around the pit.

Civic infrastructure projects often involve deep excavations, but repeated incidents across Delhi have highlighted lapses in monitoring and enforcement. The latest tragedy has renewed calls for stricter compliance with safety norms to prevent such avoidable deaths.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to Kamal’s death. Officials are examining whether negligence played a role and if the agency responsible for the excavation followed mandatory safety guidelines.

The family, meanwhile, has expressed anguish over the ordeal they endured through the night, visiting multiple police stations before learning of Kamal’s fate. Their grief has been compounded by questions over how an open pit could remain unattended on a public road.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
DELHI
