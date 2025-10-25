Elderly Delhi Man Beaten With Rods, Sticks Over Property Dispute; Both Legs Fractured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A violent attack in South-East Delhi’s Ali Gaon has sent shockwaves across the city after a video showing a man being mercilessly beaten went viral. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, underscores growing concerns about safety and law enforcement in the national capital.

Raghuraj Singh, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee at a local MCD school, was reportedly on his way to work on October 24 when he became the target of a calculated assault. Police reports indicate that Mohit, along with an accomplice, stopped Singh’s car near Aali Extension on Mathura Road, shattered the windshield, dragged him out, and attacked him with rods and sticks in the middle of the road.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: 2 Teens Drown While Taking Bath At Bascola Ghat After Chhath Ritual Preparations

Victim Sustains Serious Injuries, Police Launch Investigation

दिल्ली के सरिता विहार इलाके में एक मोहित नाम के शख्स ने सरेआम सड़क पर बुज़ुर्ग को डंडे से पीटा,,, आरोपी को शक था कि 2 साल पहले उसके प्लॉट पर किए गए अवैध निर्माण को DDA ने गिरा दिया था। आरोपी को शक था कि बुजुर्ग की शिकायत पर DDA ने कार्रवाई की...@DCPSEastDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/zbBALMc7Gv — Rajneesh Sharma (@Rajnees52305809) October 25, 2025

The brutal attack left Singh with fractures in both legs. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. A medico-legal case has been filed, and the police have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Authorities revealed that the attack stemmed from a long-standing property dispute. Mohit had purchased a plot in Aali Extension two years ago and commenced construction, which was later demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Suspecting Singh of reporting the unauthorised construction to the DDA, Mohit allegedly plotted revenge.

Manhunt Underway For Accused

The accused, Mohit alias Poli, along with an unidentified accomplice, is currently absconding. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. Investigating officers are working to ensure swift justice while reassuring residents of enhanced vigilance in the area.

As the viral video continues to circulate on social media, authorities have called for public assistance in locating the attackers, highlighting the importance of community vigilance amid rising urban crime concerns.