Elderly Delhi Man Beaten With Rods, Sticks Over Property Dispute; Both Legs Fractured

HomeCitiesElderly Delhi Man Beaten With Rods, Sticks Over Property Dispute; Both Legs Fractured

A man in South-East Delhi was attacked with rods and sticks over a property dispute, leaving him with fractures in both legs. Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
A violent attack in South-East Delhi’s Ali Gaon has sent shockwaves across the city after a video showing a man being mercilessly beaten went viral. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, underscores growing concerns about safety and law enforcement in the national capital.

Raghuraj Singh, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee at a local MCD school, was reportedly on his way to work on October 24 when he became the target of a calculated assault. Police reports indicate that Mohit, along with an accomplice, stopped Singh’s car near Aali Extension on Mathura Road, shattered the windshield, dragged him out, and attacked him with rods and sticks in the middle of the road.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: 2 Teens Drown While Taking Bath At Bascola Ghat After Chhath Ritual Preparations

Victim Sustains Serious Injuries, Police Launch Investigation

The brutal attack left Singh with fractures in both legs. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. A medico-legal case has been filed, and the police have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Authorities revealed that the attack stemmed from a long-standing property dispute. Mohit had purchased a plot in Aali Extension two years ago and commenced construction, which was later demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Suspecting Singh of reporting the unauthorised construction to the DDA, Mohit allegedly plotted revenge.

Manhunt Underway For Accused

The accused, Mohit alias Poli, along with an unidentified accomplice, is currently absconding. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. Investigating officers are working to ensure swift justice while reassuring residents of enhanced vigilance in the area.

As the viral video continues to circulate on social media, authorities have called for public assistance in locating the attackers, highlighting the importance of community vigilance amid rising urban crime concerns.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS Property Dispute Assault Ali Gaon News
