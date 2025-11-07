Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have now been resolved and are slowly returning to normal after a major technical glitch disrupted schedules on Friday, affecting hundreds of passengers and sending ripples through the aviation sector. The issue, linked to the IP-based Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) used for Air Traffic Control flight planning, caused delays to around 530 departures and 250 arrivals. Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India warned of ongoing disruptions, which also briefly impacted stock prices. Jaipur Airport operations were similarly affected due to the Delhi system malfunction.

Airlines were quick to issue advisories as passengers faced disruptions. IndiGo shares fell 2% while SpiceJet saw a 1% decline, reflecting investor concerns over operational setbacks. The affected airlines included major carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and the Air India Group, all of which warned that disruptions could extend into Saturday due to the accumulated backlog.

IndiGo confirmed that the temporary AMSS system outage affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport and other impacted airports in the northern region.

AAI confirmed that the issue was traced to the IP-based AMSS, though it did not specify the exact cause. “The issue was detected… in the IP-based Automatic Message Switching System,” AAI said in a post on X. The authority emphasised that clearing the backlog would take time given the scale of disrupted departures and arrivals.

The malfunction also had knock-on effects at Jaipur International Airport, where operations were temporarily affected due to the reliance on Delhi’s AMSS for Air Traffic Control flight planning. Airport authorities assured passengers that efforts were underway to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The disruption highlighted the reliance of India’s busiest airports on centralised flight planning systems and the potential cascading impact of technical issues on both operations and airline stock performance. Passengers were advised to check flight statuses before travelling, while AAI staff and airline teams worked to manage delays and rebook affected schedules.

With more than 500 departures impacted and hundreds of passengers inconvenienced, the incident underscores the need for robust contingency measures in India’s air traffic infrastructure. Authorities continue monitoring the system closely to prevent recurrence, ensuring flight safety and timely recovery.