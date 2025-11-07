Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Govt Employees To Have Staggered Working Hours Due To Pollution, Announces CM Gupta

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for Delhi government employees starting November 15.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
