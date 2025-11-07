Explorer
Delhi Govt Employees To Have Staggered Working Hours Due To Pollution, Announces CM Gupta
Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for Delhi government employees starting November 15.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
