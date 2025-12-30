Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in the country’s politics and a leader many believed could return to power in next year’s elections, died early Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Zia breathed her last at 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for more than a month, the BNP said in a statement. Her death came just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer, the party added.

Weeks In Hospital, Multiple Organ Complications

Khaleda Zia had been hospitalised for the past 36 days after being admitted on November 23 with serious infections affecting her heart and lungs. She was also suffering from pneumonia, according to Bangladesh’s leading daily The Daily Star.

“The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., just after the Fajr prayer,” the party said. “We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul.”

Long Battle With Illness

The former prime minister, Bangladesh’s first woman to hold the office, had been battling a range of chronic health conditions for years. These included liver cirrhosis, arthritis and diabetes, along with long-standing complications involving her kidneys, lungs, heart and eyesight.

Her treatment was being supervised by a multidisciplinary medical team that included specialists from Bangladesh as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, China and Australia. Earlier this month, efforts were made to move her abroad for advanced treatment, but the plan was abandoned due to her fragile condition.

Khaleda Zia’s death marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics. A two-time prime minister and one of the most influential leaders in the country’s history, she remained a central figure in public life despite years of ill health, legal battles and political turbulence.