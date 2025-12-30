Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Khaleda Zia Death: Hospitalised for 36 days, her condition worsened despite international medical efforts. Zia, a pivotal figure in Bangladeshi politics, served as the country's first female prime minister.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 07:36 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in the country’s politics and a leader many believed could return to power in next year’s elections, died early Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Zia breathed her last at 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for more than a month, the BNP said in a statement. Her death came just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer, the party added.

Weeks In Hospital, Multiple Organ Complications

Khaleda Zia had been hospitalised for the past 36 days after being admitted on November 23 with serious infections affecting her heart and lungs. She was also suffering from pneumonia, according to Bangladesh’s leading daily The Daily Star.

“The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., just after the Fajr prayer,” the party said. “We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul.”

Long Battle With Illness

The former prime minister, Bangladesh’s first woman to hold the office, had been battling a range of chronic health conditions for years. These included liver cirrhosis, arthritis and diabetes, along with long-standing complications involving her kidneys, lungs, heart and eyesight.

Her treatment was being supervised by a multidisciplinary medical team that included specialists from Bangladesh as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, China and Australia. Earlier this month, efforts were made to move her abroad for advanced treatment, but the plan was abandoned due to her fragile condition.

Khaleda Zia’s death marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics. A two-time prime minister and one of the most influential leaders in the country’s history, she remained a central figure in public life despite years of ill health, legal battles and political turbulence.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 07:20 AM (IST)
Bangladesh Khaleda Zia BNP
