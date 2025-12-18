Delhi Fog Disrupts Air Traffic: 22 Flights Cancelled, Over 250 Delayed At IGI Airport

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Fog Disrupts Air Traffic: 22 Flights Cancelled, Over 250 Delayed At IGI Airport

Dense fog and severe air pollution disrupt flight operations at Delhi’s IGI Airport, with 22 flights cancelled and over 250 delayed. Visibility drops to 100 metres as winter intensifies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A thick blanket of fog combined with persistently poor air quality brought air traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to a grinding slowdown on Thursday. As visibility plunged and pollution levels remained alarming, flight schedules were thrown off course, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded or delayed. Airport authorities confirmed multiple cancellations, while airlines urged travellers to stay alert and check flight updates before heading out.

22 Flights Cancelled As Visibility Drops Sharply

According to airport officials, 22 flights have been cancelled so far, including 11 departures and 11 arrivals, as dense fog severely affected runway visibility. At Palam, where IGI Airport is located, visibility dropped to just 100 metres, prompting the activation of CAT III low-visibility procedures. Officials said visibility is expected to rise to 150 metres within the next half hour and improve gradually thereafter.

Despite these measures, the fog led to widespread disruption, with more than 250 flights delayed as airlines adjusted schedules to ensure safety.

Airport Issues Advisory, Passengers Urged To Stay Updated

In an official advisory, Delhi Airport stated, "Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers."

Travellers were also advised to check flight status directly with their airlines before arriving at the airport.

In a separate update posted on X, authorities clarified, "Low-visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

IMD Warns Of Continued Foggy Mornings

Weather officials warned that foggy conditions are likely to persist during early morning hours over the next few days as winter tightens its grip. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog on Thursday and Friday, with shallow to moderate fog expected on December 18, 20, and 23.

Across the city, visuals showed reduced visibility caused by a mix of fog and toxic smog, adding to commuter woes during peak morning hours.

Even as visibility showed signs of gradual improvement, air quality in the national capital remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 358, underscoring the severity of pollution.

The situation comes as additional pollution-control curbs introduced by the Delhi government came into effect, including hybrid work arrangements, vehicle entry restrictions, and mandatory PUC certification.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fog Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Airport Flights Cancelled IGI Airport Delays
