Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner

Delhi 'Acid Attack': The alleged acid attack on a Delhi University student has turned out to be fabricated, with police confirming that the student lied at the behest of her father, who was seeking revenge against a woman who had accused him of rape. According to Delhi Police, Akil Khan, the student’s father, was arrested on Monday for allegedly plotting the fake assault using toilet cleaner instead of acid. Investigators said Khan admitted that the story was concocted to falsely implicate Jitender, a painter from Mukundpur, whose wife had accused Khan of rape and blackmail.

Police sources revealed that during interrogation, Akil Khan confessed to plotting the fake acid attack to frame 28-year-old Jitender.

According to police, the acid used in the alleged assault was not industrial acid but a toilet cleaner that the student herself had purchased. Investigators now believe that both the father and daughter jointly staged the attack to create false evidence against Jitender.

Khan reportedly told police, “Jitender’s wife has filed a case against me, so we need to trap him in return.”

Police further said that in addition to Jitender, the FIR also named Ishan and Arman, with whom Khan had ongoing personal disputes. Their names were allegedly added to the complaint to settle old scores.

Inconsistencies In 'Acid Attack' Claim

Police said that the 20-year-old second-year BCom student, enrolled in Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), claimed on Sunday that three men—Jitender and his alleged associates Ishan and Arman—had attacked her with acid while she was on her way to an extra class near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar.

However, the probe soon revealed multiple inconsistencies. No acid traces or discarded bottles were found at the scene, CCTV footage did not capture any assailants, and Jitender’s Call Detail Records (CDR) showed he was working on a painting job in Karol Bagh, about five kilometres away from the alleged crime site.

Rape Allegation Triggered Fake Case Plot

Police said Jitender’s wife had previously accused Khan of sexually assaulting her between 2021 and 2024, when she worked at his socks factory. She also alleged that Khan had blackmailed her with private photos and videos. Though no written complaint was filed, police confirmed that the woman made PCR calls on October 24 and 25, alerting authorities to her ordeal.

During questioning, Khan confessed that he staged the acid attack to “frame Jitender in retaliation” for the rape accusation. Police revealed that his daughter carried the toilet cleaner in her bag and poured it on her hand after getting down from an e-rickshaw, before screaming to attract attention.

Investigators said the student’s movements raised suspicion. She travelled on a scooter with her brother until Ashok Vihar but got off an e-rickshaw nearly 300 metres before her college gate—a gap that initially puzzled officers. Her brother, who dropped her off, has not yet joined the investigation.

Officers added that no CCTV footage placed the alleged attackers near the college and that Jitender’s motorcycle was found stationary in Karol Bagh at the time.

Police said that Ishan and Arman, both distant relatives of the student, are currently in Agra with their mother Shabnam, a resident of Mangolpuri, and will soon be questioned.

It has also emerged that Shabnam had accused Akil Khan of rape in 2018, and the matter remains pending in court. The two families have reportedly been embroiled in a long-standing property dispute in Mangolpuri, where Shabnam had also filed a case the same year alleging that Khan had attacked her with acid.

With the father’s confession and forensic evidence confirming no use of acid, police said they will register a case against both the student and her father under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal conspiracy and filing a false case.

(With PTI Inputs)