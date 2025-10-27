Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case: Accused’s Wife Alleges Survivor’s Father Raped Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a major development in the Delhi acid attack case, the wife of the main accused has filed a complaint against the survivor’s father, accusing him of sexually exploiting and blackmailing her.

The Acid Attack Incident

The case began when a 20-year-old college student was hospitalised after being attacked with acid by an alleged stalker and his associates near Lakshmibai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

According to police, three men, including the main accused, Ishan, and his associate Arman, intercepted the second-year student on Thursday. Following an argument, one of them threw acid on her. The survivor raised her hands to protect her face and sustained burns on both hands.

“Ishan brought the bottle of acid with him and Arman threw the chemical at the woman,” an officer said, citing preliminary reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh confirmed, “She was intercepted by the accused and two associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as a resident of Mukundpur, where the woman also lives. Ishan and Arman accompanied him.”

The accused fled after the attack, while the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Probe And Accused On The Run

Investigations have revealed that the main accused had allegedly been stalking the woman for several months. The three suspects - Ishan, Arman, and another accomplice - are currently absconding. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace them.

The survivor’s brother told reporters that his sister suffered multiple acid burns. “I know one of the attackers. He stays near our home. He had been stalking my sister and she confronted him last month. We want justice; the accused should be put behind bars,” he said.

Fresh Allegations By Accused’s Wife

In a shocking turn of events, the wife of the alleged stalker has filed a complaint against the acid attack survivor’s father, alleging sexual exploitation and blackmail. She claimed that while working for him in the past, he coerced her into a relationship and later used private videos to blackmail her.

The survivor’s uncle said that her father, who is currently travelling for work, has not yet given a clear response to the allegations.

Police have stated that both the acid attack and the sexual assault complaint are being investigated simultaneously.

NCW Seeks Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the acid attack and written to Delhi Police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and ensuring the survivor’s medical care and compensation.

“The Commission reiterates that acid attacks are among the most brutal crimes against women and must be tackled with zero tolerance and exemplary punishment,” the NCW said in a statement.