The Delhi Police on Monday cracked the murder of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant whose charred body was found earlier this month in a burnt apartment in north Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar. What initially appeared to be a fire accident turned out to be a meticulously planned crime of passion and revenge.

The victim, identified as Ramkesh Meena, was allegedly killed by his live-in partner Amrita Chauhan, a 21-year-old forensic science student, with the help of her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, an LPG distributor, and their friend Sandeep Kumar, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Forensic Student, LPG Worker Cover Crime

According to police, the accused used their respective knowledge of forensic science and gas mechanics to execute the murder and later set the flat on fire to make it look like an accident. What was thought to be an air-conditioner blast was, in fact, a staged explosion meant to destroy evidence.

“On the night of October 5, the trio visited the victim’s flat, where they allegedly strangled and beat him to death before pouring oil and alcohol over the body. The ex-boyfriend, who works as an LPG gas distributor in Moradabad, then set up the scene for a fire," a senior police officer was cited by HT.

Days after Meena’s body was recovered, police arrested Amrita, Sumit, and Sandeep.

Relationship Turns Violent After Blackmail

Investigations revealed that Amrita had been living with Meena since May. The relationship soured when she discovered that he had secretly recorded her private videos and refused to delete them despite repeated pleas.

Feeling humiliated, Amrita confided in her ex-boyfriend Sumit, who offered to help her “teach him a lesson.” Together with his friend Sandeep, they plotted the murder.

Murder Planned And Executed

According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, the trio travelled from Moradabad to Delhi on the night of October 5–6 and entered Meena’s fourth-floor flat.

CCTV footage captured two masked men entering the building, followed by a woman. Around 2:57 am, the woman - later identified as Amrita - and one of the men were seen leaving. Moments later, an explosion tore through the apartment.

“The CCTV footage showed two people, their faces covered, entering the building on the night of the incident. And there was a fire soon after the two walked out, which raised suspicion. Based on forensic findings, it became clear that this was a murder,” said DCP Banthia.

Crime Scene And Arrests

Police responding to the fire found Meena’s severely burnt body inside the flat. Initially suspecting an electrical fault or AC blast, investigators grew suspicious after reviewing CCTV footage and burn patterns.

Amrita’s mobile location and call records placed her at the scene. She was arrested on October 18 after multiple raids in Moradabad. During interrogation, she confessed to the murder, revealing that she, Sumit, and Sandeep had strangled and assaulted Meena before setting his body on fire.

“The accused, along with her former lover, reached the apartment and strangled the victim. Then they poured ghee, oil and alcohol on the victim's body. Then with the help of another accomplice, they opened the valve of the gas cylinder to trigger the blast,” the DCP added.

Sumit used his experience as an LPG distributor to manipulate the gas cylinder and cause the explosion. Before fleeing, the trio locked the flat from inside through a small hole in the iron gate to mislead investigators and stole Meena’s hard disk, laptops and other belongings to destroy evidence.

Crime Show Obsession Aided The Cover-Up

Police said Amrita’s forensic science background and fascination with crime web series helped her plan and stage the crime as a fire accident.

Following her confession, police recovered a hard disk, trolley bag, Meena’s shirt and two mobile phones. Based on her disclosures, Sumit was arrested on October 21 and Sandeep on October 23. Both admitted their involvement during questioning.

Inspector Pankaj Tomar of Timarpur Police Station led the investigation, combining technical surveillance, call data and local intelligence to piece together the case.

A case has been registered under sections related to murder, conspiracy and destruction of evidence. All three accused are in custody as the investigation continues.