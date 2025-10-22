Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered By Father's Driver; Cops Suspect Revenge Killing

Delhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered By Father's Driver; Cops Suspect Revenge Killing

The boy was playing outside his home when he suddenly vanished. Family members and neighbors launched a search that ended in the discovery of his body at Neetu’s nearby rented room.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A five-year-old boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, with police suspecting the crime was driven by revenge. The accused, Neetu, a driver working in the victim’s father’s transport business, used bricks and a knife to kill the child.

The boy’s body was found in Neetu’s rented accommodation. The accused driver remains absconding, prompting police to form multiple teams dedicated to tracking him down. Police revealed that the accused had been reprimanded by the victim’s father just a day before the tragic incident, news agncy PTI reported citing police sources.

How The Crime Unfolded

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami recounted receiving a call about the kidnapping at 3:30 p.m. at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

The boy was playing outside his home when he suddenly vanished. Family members and neighbors launched a search that ended in the grim discovery of his body at Neetu’s nearby rented room.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy’s father, the complainant, owned seven to eight transport vehicles and had employed two drivers — Neetu and Wasim,” the DCP explained.

On Monday evening, under the influence of alcohol, both drivers had a heated argument during which Neetu allegedly assaulted Wasim.

The father intervened and slapped Neetu several times for his behaviour, police said. Humiliated, Neetu sought revenge by kidnapping the boy on Tuesday as he played outside and then taking him to his rented accommodation to kill him.

Investigation Underway

After the incident came to light, police rushed to the scene and took the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Neetu, the driver, is absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Technical surveillance and local intelligence are being used to locate the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage to trace the accused,” the DCP added.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget