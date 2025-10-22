Delhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered By Father's Driver; Cops Suspect Revenge Killing

A five-year-old boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, with police suspecting the crime was driven by revenge. The accused, Neetu, a driver working in the victim’s father’s transport business, used bricks and a knife to kill the child.

The boy’s body was found in Neetu’s rented accommodation. The accused driver remains absconding, prompting police to form multiple teams dedicated to tracking him down. Police revealed that the accused had been reprimanded by the victim’s father just a day before the tragic incident, news agncy PTI reported citing police sources.

How The Crime Unfolded

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami recounted receiving a call about the kidnapping at 3:30 p.m. at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

The boy was playing outside his home when he suddenly vanished. Family members and neighbors launched a search that ended in the grim discovery of his body at Neetu’s nearby rented room.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy’s father, the complainant, owned seven to eight transport vehicles and had employed two drivers — Neetu and Wasim,” the DCP explained.

On Monday evening, under the influence of alcohol, both drivers had a heated argument during which Neetu allegedly assaulted Wasim.

The father intervened and slapped Neetu several times for his behaviour, police said. Humiliated, Neetu sought revenge by kidnapping the boy on Tuesday as he played outside and then taking him to his rented accommodation to kill him.

Investigation Underway

After the incident came to light, police rushed to the scene and took the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Neetu, the driver, is absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Technical surveillance and local intelligence are being used to locate the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage to trace the accused,” the DCP added.