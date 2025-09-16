Dehradun: Overnight heavy rainfall in Dehradun caused extensive damage on Tuesday, washing away parts of the infrastructure and flooding prominent landmarks.

The bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway was badly damaged, disrupting movement on the busy route. In Sahastradhara, several shops and hotels were inundated as floodwaters gushed through the tourist hotspot.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to the heavy rainfall since last night, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway has been damaged.



The rising waters of the Tamsa River also swamped the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun’s most famous shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose up to the statue of Lord Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained untouched.

Locals described a frightening scene inside the cave temple as water levels climbed rapidly. “Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave… later, it rose to 10–12 feet, submerging the Shivling. Somehow, with the help of ropes, we managed to climb out,” one resident told ANI.