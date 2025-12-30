Delhi Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Street Fight

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, while his brother sustained injuries, after they attempted to intervene in a street fight in central Delhi's Bappa Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when brothers Hemant and Sumit were returning home from work and noticed a scuffle in the area.

As they stepped in to stop the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked them with knives, police said.

Sumit suffered multiple stab wounds and died, while Hemant sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

A case has been registered an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.

