Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Street Fight

Delhi Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Street Fight

The incident occurred when brothers Hemant and Sumit were returning home from work and noticed a scuffle in the area.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:14 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, while his brother sustained injuries, after they attempted to intervene in a street fight in central Delhi's Bappa Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when brothers Hemant and Sumit were returning home from work and noticed a scuffle in the area.

As they stepped in to stop the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked them with knives, police said.

Sumit suffered multiple stab wounds and died, while Hemant sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

A case has been registered an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dehi Man Street Fight Delhi Man Stabbed To Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
World
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget