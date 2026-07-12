'Dawood Ibrahim Planted A Bomb': Threat Call Triggers High Alert At Mumbai Taj Hotel

A bomb threat call sparked a major security scare at Mumbai's Taj Hotel after an unidentified caller informed the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room shortly after midnight that "Dawood has planted a bomb at the Taj Hotel."

Following the alert, the information was immediately relayed to the Mumbai Police Control Room. Teams from the Colaba Police Station, Crime Scene Investigation unit and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the hotel and launched an extensive search operation.

Authorities conducted anti-sabotage checks across the hotel's main lobby, swimming pool, banquet halls, restaurants, parking areas, outer premises and other sensitive locations. However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the operation.

Caller Being Traced

Technical analysis of the call revealed that it originated from the Turbhe area in Navi Mumbai. Police have launched an investigation to trace the caller with the assistance of the Turbhe Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.