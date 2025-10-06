Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMaharashtra: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Tempo Traveller Crashes Into BEST Bus Near Dadar's Plaza Stop

A late-night accident near Dadar’s Plaza bus stop left one man dead and four injured after a speeding Tempo Traveller rammed into a BEST bus, sparking chaos at the busy junction.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
A tragic road accident struck Dadar late on Sunday night when a speeding Tempo Traveller lost control and crashed into a BEST bus near the Plaza bus stop. The violent collision killed one man and injured four others, turning a quiet night into a scene of panic and confusion. The crash occurred around 11:30 pm and involved a wet-leased BEST bus operating under the Pratiksha Nagar depot, returning from Worli at the time of the incident.

Four Injured, Multiple Vehicles Damaged

The force of the impact caused the bus to swerve sharply, mounting the pavement and striking several pedestrians. Among them, 37-year-old Shahabuddin succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead before reaching Sion Hospital. Four other victims, Rahul Ashok Padale (30), Rohit Ashok Padale (33), Akshay Ashok Padale (25), and Vidya Rahul Mote (28) — were swiftly transported to Sion Hospital with the help of the bus conductor and police officers present at the scene.

In the chaos, the Tempo Traveller also collided with a taxi and a tourist car, leaving them heavily damaged. The bus itself suffered a burst front tyre and shattered windshield, complicating rescue efforts.

Emergency Response And Investigation Underway

Officers from Shivaji Park Police Station were quick to respond, securing the site and coordinating medical aid for the injured. The damaged bus was later towed to BEST’s Wadala depot for a thorough inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Authorities have launched an official inquiry to determine the precise cause of the accident and assign responsibility. Investigators are expected to examine the speed, road conditions, and mechanical state of both vehicles. Residents and commuters in the area were left shaken, raising urgent questions about traffic safety and pedestrian protection in Mumbai’s congested streets.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News BEST Bus MAHARASHTRA NEWS Dadar Accident
