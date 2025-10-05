Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi To See Rain And Thunderstorms From Today As Cyclone Shakthi Intensifies. Check Forecast

Delhi To See Rain And Thunderstorms From Today As Cyclone Shakthi Intensifies. Check Forecast

A yellow alert has been issued for Monday, though the IMD has not warned of any severe weather conditions in Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Delhi starting Sunday, with wet weather likely to continue until October 7.

A yellow alert has been issued for Monday, though the IMD has not warned of any severe weather conditions. During this period, the national capital is expected to experience moderate temperatures, with the mercury ranging between 24°C and 32°C.

The forecast follows active southwest monsoon conditions over north Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where several areas recorded extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 210 mm, on Friday and Saturday. The IMD has also predicted more rain over the next two to three days in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Cyclone Shakthi Intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Cyclone Shakthi has intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm”, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds along the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts over the next few days.

According to the IMD, rough to very rough sea conditions are expected till Tuesday, with squally winds reaching 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph. Wind speeds may increase further to 60–100 kmph through Monday, posing risks to coastal activities.

In view of the worsening weather, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. District collectors from coastal Saurashtra, who were attending a national conference on land administration and disaster management in Gandhinagar, were directed to return to their respective districts by Saturday evening to oversee preparations.

Additionally, Sunday leave for Collectorate staff in coastal districts has been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

While authorities continue to monitor the storm closely, forecasts suggest that Cyclone Shakthi is likely to remain over the sea and not make landfall in Gujarat.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today Delhi Imd Cyclone Shakti Cyclone Shakthi
Read more
