Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCRPF Jawan Killed In IED Blast During Anti-naxal Operation In Jharkhand

CRPF Jawan Killed In IED Blast During Anti-naxal Operation In Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan from Assam was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials confirmed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

Head Constable Mahendra Laskar (45) was injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the operation, they said.

The officials said Laskar was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Laskar hailed from Assam and belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF. PTI 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naxal Attack IED Explosion Jharkhand IED Blast Anti-Naxal Operation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
World
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
World
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget