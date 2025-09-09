Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesComputer Baba Announces ‘Gau Mata Nyay Yatra’ In Madhya Pradesh From Oct 7

Computer Baba Announces ‘Gau Mata Nyay Yatra’ In Madhya Pradesh From Oct 7

Hindu leader Computer Baba announced a ‘Gau Mata Nyay Yatra’ from Narmadapuram on Oct 7 to protest poor cow conditions in MP. The march will end at CM Mohan Yadav’s residence in Bhopal on Oct 14.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Claiming that the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh was very pitiable, Hindu religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as `Computer Baba', on Tuesday announced the `Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' from Narmadapuram on October 7.

The protest march for `justice for Mother Cow' will culminate at the chief minister's residence in Bhopal on October 14, he and other religious leaders said here.

"The condition of cows in the state is pathetic. Accidents involving cows take place on almost every major road in the state and several cows as well as human lives are lost. This situation is not only unfortunate, but is the result of the government's negligence and carelessness," Baba and his associates told reporters.

Cow has been given the highest place in the Vedas and religious beliefs of the Hindus, Baba said.

The saint community had submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, but neither did they receive any reply nor were they given time to meet him, he claimed.

The hypocrisy of the "sensitive" chief minister has been exposed as he does not have even ten minutes to discuss cow protection, the religious leader said.

"To protest against this inactivity and neglect, the entire saint community, religion lovers, farmers and youths have come together and are organising the `Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' under the leadership of Computer Baba," said the religious leaders present at the press conference.

A memorandum will also be submitted to the chief minister, they said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Yadav Narmadapuram Computer Baba Madhya Pradesh News Gau Mata Nyay Yatra Cow Protection Protest Hindu Saints Protest Bhopal March Cow Condition MP Computer Baba News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
India
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Technology
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live Updates: Pro Models, Bigger Battery, Watch Series 11 And More To Unveil
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live Updates: Pro Models, Bigger Battery, Watch Series 11 And More To Unveil
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget