HomeCitiesCoimbatore Power Cut Scheduled On August 4-5, 2025: Key Areas To Face Outages

Coimbatore Power Cut Scheduled On August 4-5, 2025: Key Areas To Face Outages

Coimbatore residents should expect power cut on August 4 and 5, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM due to maintenance works.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:20 PM (IST)

Coimbatore residents in multiple localities should prepare for planned power outages on August 4 and August 5, 2025, as the electricity board undertakes essential maintenance and tree-cutting operations.

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 4

On August 4, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the power supply will be interrupted in the following areas connected to SS Kathirnaickenpalayam and MG Pudur 110/11 KV substations: SS Kathirnaickenpalayam, Rakkipalayam, Kumarapuram, Naasimanaickenpalyam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Thoppampatty. Part of Sulur, Industrial Area, part of Neelambur, Lakshmi Nagar, Kulathur. 

The shutdown is necessary for carrying out maintenance work and tree cutting to ensure safe and reliable electricity distribution.

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 5

On August 5, 2025, power will be suspended in the MGC Palayam area and nearby localities including Ponnaegounder Pudur, M. Rayarpalayam, Sundamedu, Sennapasetti Pudur, Mannikampalayam, Kallipalayam, Thottiyanur, and some parts of Ooraikalpalayam.

Residents and businesses in the affected zones are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience during the scheduled outages.

What Residents Can Do During Power Shutdowns

During scheduled or unexpected power shutdowns, residents are advised to take several practical measures to ensure safety. Ahead of a planned outage, it is important to charge essential electronic devices such as mobile phones, power banks and emergency lights. Storing adequate water, preparing food that doesn’t require refrigeration and backing up important work files are also recommended. Once the power goes out, people should avoid using candles due to fire risks and instead rely on battery-operated lights.

It's crucial to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve food and to unplug major appliances to protect them from power surges when electricity returns. In hot weather, staying hydrated and wearing light clothing can help, while in colder conditions, using blankets and wearing layers is advisable. 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
