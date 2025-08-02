Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTN CM Flags Off 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin', Urges Doctors To Treat Public As Health Beneficiaries, Not Just Patients

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launched 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin,' a statewide health screening camp, with sole objective to improve the health of the people.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged doctors not to view all those who come to hospitals as patients but see them as beneficiaries of health programmes. Launching the statewide 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin', a comprehensive and specialised health screening camp here, he said the sole objective of this initiative was to improve the health of the people.

"Those who come to the hospital should be seen as beneficiaries of health initiatives and not as patients by the doctors," the CM said.

Recalling his brief hospitalisation for developing sudden giddiness during a morning walk last month, Stalin said while in the hospital he felt that he would feel better only if he met people and served them.

"That was why I continued to discharge my official duties as the chief minister from the hospital room, signing files and monitoring the government programmes. I interacted with officials despite the latter urging me to postpone my engagements for a week," Stalin said.

"Meeting people gives me energy, and I get cured," he added.

From the beginning, he was very particular that the Nalam Kakkum Stalin initiative reached the people at their doorsteps, including those in the rural areas, the chief minister said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Stalin Tamil NAdu
Read more
