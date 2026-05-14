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HomeCitiesCNG Price Hiked Again In Mumbai, Rate Rises To Rs 84 Per Kg

CNG Price Hiked Again In Mumbai, Rate Rises To Rs 84 Per Kg

Officials also pointed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected global energy markets and increased fuel procurement expenses.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:46 AM (IST)

Mumbai News: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become more expensive once again in Mumbai and surrounding regions, with revised prices coming into effect from midnight across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the retail price of CNG by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the new rate to Rs 84 per kg from the earlier Rs 82 per kg. The revised price is applicable across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the MMR region.

The company has attributed the hike to rising input costs and prevailing market conditions. Officials also pointed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected global energy markets and increased fuel procurement expenses.

The latest increase is expected to significantly impact drivers of CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, many of whom rely on the fuel for daily operations.

Auto Drivers Seek Increase In Base Fare

Soon after the price hike was announced, auto-rickshaw unions began demanding a revision in fares. Union representatives said repeated increases in fuel costs were hurting drivers’ earnings and making it difficult to operate vehicles at current fare rates.

The unions have demanded at least a Rs 1 increase in the minimum auto-rickshaw fare and urged the administration to take a quick decision on the matter.

Transport operators fear that if fuel prices continue to rise, the burden may eventually be passed on to commuters through higher fares.

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About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Mumbai News CNG Price Hike Mumbai CNG Prices
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