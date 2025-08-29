CM Siddaramaiah Announces Higher Cash Awards For National Games Medal Winners

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a hike in cash awards for medal winners at national sporting events, saying the government is committed to supporting athletes and helping them achieve greater heights.

"We have decided to give Rs seven lakh for gold medal winners, Rs five lakh for silver and Rs three lakh for bronze," Siddaramaiah said while presenting cash awards to athletes on Thursday, who brought laurels to the state at the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand.

Congratulating sportspersons for securing Karnataka fifth position in the medal tally with 34 gold, 18 silver and 28 bronze medals, he said, "This is a matter of pride for all of us. I hope Karnataka will secure the first position in the next Games." The chief minister recalled that during his earlier tenure in 2015, cash awards of Rs five lakh, Rs three lakh and Rs two lakh were announced for gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively.

"The Karnataka Olympic Association had urged an increase. We have honoured their request and revised the amounts," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that managers and coaches who help athletes win medals will be rewarded.

"The government will extend all possible support to sports in the state. I have been fulfilling the demands of athletes from the very beginning," he noted.

The CM reiterated that medal winners would be provided reservation in government jobs. Citing the example of Sunil Bhati, who has been appointed as a Deputy SP in the police excise department under the sports quota, Siddaramaiah said, "Opportunities for promotion to higher posts will also be available." On international sporting platforms, he said the government will award Rs five crore for Olympic, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalists, Rs three crore for silver and Rs two crore for bronze medalists.

"This is not an inducement, but encouragement," he asserted.

Calling on athletes to stay focused and disciplined, Siddaramaiah said, "Only those with true capability can participate in the Olympics and other international events. Aim for the Olympics and practise with dedication. Participating itself is important, winning is a bonus." The government, he said, is funding training for 60 athletes every year with an allocation of Rs 10 lakh to prepare them for global competitions. "With honest effort, nothing is impossible," he remarked.

