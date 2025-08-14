Bihar Floods: CM Nitish Kumar Conducts Aerial Survey, Orders Urgent Relief For 17 Lakh Affected

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit regions in Bihar and instructed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations as water levels in major rivers, including the Ganga and Kosi, crossed danger marks.

The CM, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vijay Chaudhary and senior officials, flew over the worst-affected districts, including Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Begusarai and Khagaria.

The survey came a day later than planned after bad weather grounded his helicopter on August 13.

According to the Water Resources Department, over 17 lakh people have been affected across 24 districts, where 'Yellow' and 'Orange' alerts are in force.

Ten rivers, including the Ganga, are in spate, flooding low-lying areas and displacing thousands.

Nitish Kumar has been holding regular meetings with officials at his residence to monitor the situation, seeking prompt action to ensure timely evacuation, relief distribution, and medical assistance.

“The government is making every effort to minimise public hardship,” he assured.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in the coming days, raising fears of worsening conditions.

The Meteorological Centre, Patna, has forecast light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning over the next three to four days across Bihar, as rivers including the Ganga, Kosi, and Bagmati approach danger levels in several locations.

Khagaria district was the worst hit in the past 24 hours, recording 206 mm of rainfall. Mansi in Khagaria saw 188.6 mm, Parsa in Saran 157.4 mm, Taibpur in Kishanganj 135.2 mm, and Raniganj in Araria 122.4 mm. Purnea, Rohtas, and Begusarai received 76–98 mm, further swelling river levels.

Patna experienced intermittent showers throughout Wednesday, with 29.1 mm recorded.

Waterlogging was reported in Kankarbagh, Patna Junction, Danapur and Patna City.

The city can expect light to moderate rain with thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

The Met Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for northern districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, and Supaul, alongside warnings of 30–40 km/h winds for Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and other southern districts. Kishanganj also reported wind speeds of 33 km/h.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)