Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has helped a poor farmer’s family in Nanded district receive the mortal remains of their son who died in Dubai. The Chief Minister intervened immediately after receiving an SMS from a social worker, ensuring that all formalities were completed through Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Dubai.

According to officials, social worker Govardhan Munde, associated with Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, sent a message to the Chief Minister on 5 October informing him of the worker’s death. Moved by the situation, Fadnavis promptly reached out to External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and shared all necessary details. Following this, coordination was established between the Chief Minister’s Office, the MEA, and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to expedite the process of bringing the body home.

Worker Dies Days After Birthday Celebration in Dubai

The deceased, Shyam Angarwar, a 27-year-old resident of Apparao Peth village in Kinwat taluka of Nanded district, had been working in Dubai for a company named Imad. His family, struggling with poverty, relied entirely on his earnings.

He had celebrated his birthday on 25 September, but a few days later developed a high fever and was admitted to NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai. He passed away on 1 October. His parents in India were informed of his death on 4 October, leaving them devastated.

After the death, one of the major challenges was arranging the cost of repatriating the body. Learning about the family’s financial constraints, Chief Minister Fadnavis offered to cover the expenses personally. However, after learning of his gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs stepped in and took responsibility for the costs at the government level.

On Sunday morning, the mortal remains of Shyam Angarwar arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Nanded district administration handled further arrangements to transport the body to Kinwat, where his final rites were conducted on 12 October.