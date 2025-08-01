Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChhattisgarh Nuns' Arrest A ‘Misunderstanding’, Says BJP Member Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chhattisgarh Nuns' Arrest A ‘Misunderstanding’, Says BJP Member Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh a "misunderstanding", assuring their release on bail after meeting CBCI head Archbishop Andrews Thazhath in Thrissur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)

Thrissur(Kerala), Aug 1 (PTI) BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh over allegations of human trafficking and forced conversion was due to a "misunderstanding" and that they will be released on bail soon.

Chandrasekhar made the statement after meeting with Archbishop of Trichur Andrews Thazhath, the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), to brief him that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister have assured the nuns would be released on bail.

The BJP state president said that both the PM and HM assured him that the state government will not oppose the bail pleas of the nuns.

"It is a judicial process. Let it happen. I only want to say that don't politicise the issue. We are not seeing it as politics. We are only trying to help the people. This was a misunderstanding," he contended.

Chandrasekhar said that there is a law regulating private placement agencies in Chhattisgarh which requires that young women moving from one district to another for jobs have to register on a portal.

"That was not done. Hence, the misunderstanding and the subsequent police action," he said.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Thazhath, after the meeting with the BJP state chief, told reporters the church wants the nuns to be released on bail during the day.

He said it was "painful" to hear about the action taken against the nuns.

The Archbishop also said he informed Chandrasekhar about the increasing attacks on the Christian community in the country and the need to ensure their security.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Rajeev Chandrashekhar Human Trafficking Case Minority Rights Chattisgarh Nuns CBCI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
India
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Cricket
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
Movie Review
Son of Sardaar 2 Review: No-Brainer Fun With Heart, Humour, And A Surprise You Can’t Miss
Son of Sardaar 2 Review: No-Brainer Fun With Heart, Humour, And A Surprise You Can’t Miss
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget