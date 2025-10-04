Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Desecrating Shivling At Bilaspur Temple

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChhattisgarh Man Arrested For Desecrating Shivling At Bilaspur Temple

An angry mob pelted stones at the accused's house and attempted to set fire to his shop following the incident that took place at a Durga Temple.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bilaspur, Oct 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating a 'Shivling' at a temple in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city, police said on Saturday.

An angry mob pelted stones at the accused's house and attempted to set fire to his shop following the incident that took place at a Durga Temple in Ashok Nagar under the Sarkanda police station limits on Friday night, an official said.

The accused, who is a history-sheeter, was arrested under section 296 (performing obscene acts in public, as well as singing, reciting, or uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in public), 299 (deliberately and maliciously insult or attempt to insult the religion or religious beliefs of any class of citizens of India) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.

Locals pelted stones at the accused's residence and attempted to set fire to his betel shop.

The police reached the spot and managed to pacify the angry crowd, and additional police force was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense, he said.

The official said, "The police have also registered a case of arson against unidentified persons. Police teams have been instructed to remain vigilant in the area." Further investigation into the case is underway, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
