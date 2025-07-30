Chennai Metro To Enforce Fines On Use Of Chewable Tobacco Products In Trains And Stations

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Metro To Enforce Fines On Use Of Chewable Tobacco Products In Trains And Stations

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is intensifying enforcement against chewable tobacco use in trains and stations due to hygiene concerns and public complaints.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 04:43 PM (IST)

In a bid to uphold hygiene and respond to rising public complaints, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced stricter enforcement measures against the use of chewable tobacco products in metro trains and stations. The move comes amid concerns over spitting and littering caused by such products, which pose both health and cleanliness hazards.

'Security Personnel Sensitised Against Use Of Chewable Tobacco'

In a release, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) said, CMRL will begin intensifying patrols during non-peak hours and conduct random physical checks across all metro stations effective immediately. As chewable tobacco products cannot be detected by metal detectors, security personnel have been sensitized to monitor passenger behavior more closely.

The Central Security Surveillance Room at Koyambedu will play a key role in identifying violators through real-time video monitoring and alerting on-ground teams for immediate action.

The CMRL officials confirmed that enhanced surveillance will be in place both inside trains and throughout metro premises. "Passengers found violating CMRL’s cleanliness and behavioral norms will be fined in accordance with the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, and Metro Railways Carriage and Ticket Rules, 2014," it said.

CMRL has called upon the public to cooperate in its mission to keep Chennai’s metro system tobacco-free and hygienic. ​CMRL said: "It urges all commuters to cooperate in ensuring a clean, safe, and pleasant travel experience for everyone. Let’s work together to keep our metro system tobacco-free and welcoming for all."

