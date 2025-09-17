Chennai Likely To Get Rain Till Sept 21, Yellow Alert Issued In Several Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai, which received steady overnight showers on Tuesday, is expected to see rainfall continue through the week until September 21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While some private forecasts suggested a possible decline in rain later this week, the IMD maintained that more spells are likely in the coming days.

Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu

Rainfall activity was reported at many places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in the interior regions, and isolated pockets of the south coast. Karaikal experienced light rain, while dry conditions prevailed over Puducherry.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain at isolated locations across districts including Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

Forecast For Chennai

The IMD noted that one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of Chennai over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33–34°C, while minimum temperatures will remain around 24–25°C.

Weather Bloggers Predict

Independent weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman said Chennai residents should brace for a repetitive pattern in the coming week: “Next 5-6 days will remain the same for KTCC (Chennai). Rains at night, cool cloudy mornings, sunshine in the evening, and then more rain. September storms are slow-moving and can dump 50–70 mm of rainfall in under an hour,” he warned.

Authorities have urged residents to be cautious about waterlogging in low-lying areas, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy spells, and stay updated on official weather bulletins.

