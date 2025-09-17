Retired Hyderabad Doctor Dies After 70-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters

A 76-year-old retired government doctor in Hyderabad died of a heart attack after enduring a 70-hour-long ‘digital arrest’ orchestrated by cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials.

How 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Unfolded

The ordeal began on September 5, when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from individuals who used the Bengaluru police logo as their profile picture. Brandishing forged documents with fake seals of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate and Reserve Bank of India, the fraudsters falsely accused her of involvement in human trafficking, reported Telangana Today.

They threatened to arrest her under the National Security Act unless she transferred money. Out of fear, she deposited Rs 6.6 lakh from her pension account into a shell bank account in Maharashtra. Despite complying, she continued to face relentless intimidation through video calls, threats, and fake legal notices, which left her severely distressed.

On September 8, the doctor collapsed at her residence in Madhura Nagar after complaining of chest pain, as reported by Times of India. She was first rushed to Raja Nursing Home in Yousufguda and later to Apollo Spectra Clinic in Ameerpet, where she succumbed the next day at 12:30 PM. Her family only became aware of the extent of the harassment after her funeral on September 9, when they found records of the fraud. Shockingly, the scammers continued to send threatening messages even after her death.

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and relevant penal provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators are tracking the suspects through phone call records and bank transactions.

What Is A Digital Arrest?

A ‘digital arrest’ is a cybercrime technique where fraudsters impersonate police or enforcement officials, fabricate criminal charges, and intimidate victims into transferring money. It exploits fear and legal ignorance, with senior citizens often being the primary targets.

