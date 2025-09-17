Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRetired Hyderabad Doctor Dies After 70-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters

Retired Hyderabad Doctor Dies After 70-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters

The 'Digital Arrest' ordeal began on September 5, when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from individuals who used the Bengaluru police logo as their profile picture.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:07 PM (IST)

A 76-year-old retired government doctor in Hyderabad died of a heart attack after enduring a 70-hour-long ‘digital arrest’ orchestrated by cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials.

How 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Unfolded

The ordeal began on September 5, when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from individuals who used the Bengaluru police logo as their profile picture. Brandishing forged documents with fake seals of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate and Reserve Bank of India, the fraudsters falsely accused her of involvement in human trafficking, reported Telangana Today.

They threatened to arrest her under the National Security Act unless she transferred money. Out of fear, she deposited Rs 6.6 lakh from her pension account into a shell bank account in Maharashtra. Despite complying, she continued to face relentless intimidation through video calls, threats, and fake legal notices, which left her severely distressed.

On September 8, the doctor collapsed at her residence in Madhura Nagar after complaining of chest pain, as reported by Times of India. She was first rushed to Raja Nursing Home in Yousufguda and later to Apollo Spectra Clinic in Ameerpet, where she succumbed the next day at 12:30 PM. Her family only became aware of the extent of the harassment after her funeral on September 9, when they found records of the fraud. Shockingly, the scammers continued to send threatening messages even after her death.

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and relevant penal provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators are tracking the suspects through phone call records and bank transactions.

What Is A Digital Arrest?

A ‘digital arrest’ is a cybercrime technique where fraudsters impersonate police or enforcement officials, fabricate criminal charges, and intimidate victims into transferring money. It exploits fear and legal ignorance, with senior citizens often being the primary targets.

ALSO READ: Armed Gang In Military Uniforms Robs SBI Branch In Karnataka, Escapes With 50 Kg Gold, Rs 8 Crore

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad Telangana 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget