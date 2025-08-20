Chennai Power Cut Scheduled On August 21, 2025: Check Areas And Timings

Chennai Power Cut On August 21, 2025: Residents of Mudichur have been advised to prepare for a planned power outage on Thursday, August 21, as routine maintenance work is scheduled at the Mudichur 33/11 KV substation. The electricity shutdown is expected to affect multiple neighborhoods in the area between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Chennai Power Cut On August 21

According to the Electricity Department, the maintenance is essential to ensure the continued reliability of power supply and to prevent unexpected disruptions in the future.

MUDICHUR 33/11 KV SS: Swami Nagar, Nawababi bulla Nagar ,Mudichur, Siva Vishnu Nagar, Kommiamman Nagar, Lingam Nagar, Anna Street and Rajarajan Street, according to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) website.

The power cut will be experienced due to maintenance work from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Officials have urged residents and businesses to plan accordingly.

How To Tackle Chennai Power Shutdown

Essential services, medical facilities and households are advised to make arrangements for uninterrupted operations during the five-hour window. Residents are also cautioned to switch off sensitive electronic equipment before the outage to avoid potential damage due to sudden power restoration.

The Chennai Electricity Department apologises for the inconvenience caused and assures citizens that the maintenance work is being carried out to improve power reliability and efficiency in the region. Teams will be working diligently to complete the repairs within the stipulated time, and electricity supply is expected to be restored as soon as the work concludes.

Residents seeking more information or facing prolonged outages beyond the scheduled maintenance period are encouraged to contact the Mudichur substation office or the Greater Chennai Electricity helpline.

By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, citizens can minimize disruption and ensure safety during the scheduled maintenance period.

