Chennai Power Cut On September 18, 2025: Several Areas To Face Five-Hour Outage

Chennai Power Cut On September 18, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Thursday to facilitate essential maintenance works. Officials stated that supply will be resumed before 2 PM if the work is completed earlier.

Chennai Power Cut On September 18, 2025

Korattur: Annai Nagar, TVS Nagar, TNHB, Padi, MTH Road, Park Road, Dhathankuppam, Senthil Nagar, Teachers Colony, Lakshmipuram, Puthagaram, and Vivekanantha Nagar.

Ramapuram: Giri Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Kambar Salai, and Tamil Nagar.

Poonamallee: By-pass, Golden Homes Flats, and MTC Depot.

Perambur: Padmavathi Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Surapet Main Road, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Purushothaman Nagar, Venkatasai Nagar, KVR Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Moorthi Nagar, Kathitha Thozhulali Nagar, Kanci Nagar, Parimalam Nagar, TH Road, and Muthumariammna Koil Street.

How Residents Can Tackle the Shutdown

Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to plan ahead for the temporary disruption. They have advised people to charge their electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and inverters in advance, and to store sufficient water since pumping motors will not function during the outage. To minimize food spoilage, residents are encouraged to keep refrigerators closed and avoid stocking fresh perishables on the shutdown day. Those with important tasks requiring electricity have been asked to complete them before 9 a.m. or after 2 p.m. TANGEDCO has requested cooperation from the public, stressing that periodic shutdowns are necessary to carry out maintenance work, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure a more reliable power supply in the future.