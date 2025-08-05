Chennai Power Cut On August 6, 2025: Several Areas To Face Outage

Residents of Chennai are advised to brace for a planned power outage on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will carry out scheduled maintenance work in various parts of the city.

The power shutdown is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, though electricity supply may be restored earlier if maintenance is completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Cut ( August 6, 2025)

33/11KV ANAKAPUTHUR GIS SS: Pammal , Anakaputhur & Polichalur, Kamachi Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Pasumpon Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Thirunagarpadmanabhanagar Lakshmi Nagar, LR Rajamanikam road, Anna salai 7thst to 15th street signal office, Road Gandhi Road and Kalaignar Road.

PAMMAL 33 KV: Pozhichalur, Thirunagar, Padmanabanagar, Ganamaninagar, Bhavaninagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswarinagar, BajanaiKoil street, Premnagar, Lakshmi nagar, Mogambigainagar, Vinayaganagar, Shanmuganagar.

TANGEDCO has urged residents in the affected localities to plan accordingly and minimise disruption during the maintenance window.

Things To Do During Power Shutdown

As the city braces for planned power shutdowns in several areas, authorities urge residents to prepare in advance to minimize disruptions and maintain safety during the outages.

To begin with, ensure all your essential gadgets—such as smartphones, laptops, and power banks—are fully charged well before the power cut. Keep alternative lighting options like battery-powered lamps or LED torches accessible, but exercise caution with candles to avoid fire hazards.

It’s important to unplug sensitive electrical appliances before the outage to protect them from potential power surges when electricity is restored. Switching off main switches can help avoid damage and ensure safety.

During the blackout, conserve device battery life by limiting non-essential use. Those relying on backup generators or inverters should operate them in well-ventilated spaces to prevent health risks from fumes.

Stay updated through official TANGEDCO announcements for information on outage duration and restoration status.

With thoughtful preparation and awareness, Chennai residents can navigate the scheduled power interruptions smoothly and safely.