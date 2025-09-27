Chennai Power Cut Alert On Sept 29, 2025: These Areas To Experience Five-Hour Outage

Chennai Power Cut On Sept 29, 2025: Chennai will face a temporary power suspension in select localities on Monday, September 29, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance work. The outage will last from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, though officials have indicated that supply may be restored earlier if the tasks are completed ahead of schedule.

The planned shutdown is part of routine preventive measures aimed at ensuring the long-term reliability of electricity distribution. Engineers use these windows to service transformers, inspect feeder lines, and upgrade infrastructure to reduce the likelihood of sudden breakdowns. Authorities explained that while the inconvenience of daytime outages is unavoidable, the maintenance is necessary to prevent more serious disruptions later.

Chennai Power Shutdown On Sept 29

Ramapuram: TV Nagar, Krishnaveni Nagar, Lalithambal Nagar, Rojambal Nagar, Srilakshmi Nagar, Karthik Balaji Nagar, Sabari Nagar, DLF, Guptha Company, Mount Poonamallee Main Road, Kamala Nagar, Sree Ram Nagar, Venkateswara Avenue, Subasree Nagar.

Residents in these areas are expected to experience a total blackout during the maintenance window.

What To Do During Power Cut

During the shutdown, households and businesses are advised to make prior arrangements to minimize inconvenience. This includes ensuring mobile phones and laptops are fully charged, keeping drinking water stored, and using alternative lighting options such as rechargeable lamps. Authorities have also urged citizens to be cautious with the use of candles or open flames as a substitute for electricity. Daily activities such as cooking, laundry, or other power-dependent chores are best scheduled outside the outage period.

TANGEDCO has assured the public that supply will resume no later than 2:00 PM. If the work concludes earlier than planned, electricity will be restored immediately, easing the disruption for residents and establishments in Ramapuram.

