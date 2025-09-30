Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai: 9 Killed As Steel Arch Collapses At Ennore Thermal Power Project, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia

Nine people died when a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station construction site in Chennai. PM Modi announced compensation for the deceased's families.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nine labourers lost their lives on Tuesday when a steel arch came crashing down at the Ennore Thermal Power Station construction site in North Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The deceased workers, mostly from Assam and nearby regions, were part of an ongoing project at the location.

Confirming the fatalities, J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said, “There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and 9 people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot”, news agency ANI reported.

Following the accident, Radhakrishnan visited Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai to meet those injured. Authorities confirmed that the victims of the collapse were rushed to the hospital, where treatment is underway.

PM Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the deaths as he announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the deceased victims' families.

PMO India posted on X, "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

Building Mishap in Mumbai

In a separate development, a building mishap was reported in Mumbai on the same day. A 35-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, was critically injured when part of a two-storey house collapsed in the Antop Hill area around 2:15 PM. He is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, officials said, as per news agency PTI.

Authorities also confirmed this was the second such collapse in Mumbai within a span of three hours. Earlier in the day, a section of a gallery in a two-storey building caved in at P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road in Andheri around 11:30 AM. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that case.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Chennai News Tamil NAdu
