5 Killed As Plant Structure Collapses In Chhattisgarh, Others Feared Trapped

A construction mishap at the Godavari Ispat Ltd plant in Siltara turned deadly on Friday, leaving five workers dead and five others injured. The incident at the private steel plant sent shockwaves through the local community, as frantic families gathered outside the site seeking news of their loved ones.

According to senior police officials, the collapse occurred in a section of the under-construction facility on the outskirts of Raipur. “Immediately after receiving the alert, a police team was dispatched, and rescue operations were launched. Preliminary reports confirm five fatalities and five injuries,” a senior officer said.

The injured workers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals, while emergency teams continue to search the debris. Authorities fear that more people may still be trapped under the collapsed structure, prompting an ongoing rescue effort.

The incident underscores the risks faced by labourers in industrial projects and has raised pressing questions about safety standards at construction sites. Families of the workers anxiously wait for updates as the rescue operations unfold.