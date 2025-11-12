Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSIR Drive Hits Snag In Chennai As 2005 Voter Roll Confusion Delays Form Returns

SIR Drive Hits Snag In Chennai As 2005 Voter Roll Confusion Delays Form Returns

Chennai's election officials struggle to collect Special Intensive Revision forms due to resident confusion over providing 2005 family electoral roll details.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) With the December 4 deadline fast approaching, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is struggling to collect filled-in forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Despite distributing nearly 41 per cent of the forms across the city, the civic body has received only a fraction of the responses, as residents remain unsure about how to complete certain sections.

The main cause of delay stems from confusion over the requirement to provide family details from the 2005 electoral roll. Many residents say they are unaware of their parents’ or relatives’ role information and fear that errors could lead to their forms being rejected.

As a result, thousands of voters are holding on to the documents, awaiting clearer guidance from election authorities. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across several zones have reported alarmingly poor response rates.

In Royapuram, a BLO said that out of 550 forms distributed, only 10 have been returned so far. Similarly, in Chepauk, another BLO reported zero returns from the 1,111 forms handed out. Most residents, according to officers, accept the forms but postpone filling them due to confusion over the required details.

To counter the slow progress, BLOs have stepped up door-to-door visits and are conducting assistance camps to guide residents. However, officers say that many citizens are still unprepared and frequently ask them to return later.

Officials have since clarified that voters need not worry if they are unable to recall or locate the 2005 roll details — they can submit the forms even with incomplete family information.

The Election Commission has also advised that individuals may verify their 2005 voter roll details on the ECI website.

In cases where information is missing, citizens can attach any one of ten accepted government-issued documents as proof of identity and residence. As the submission deadline nears, officials fear a last-minute rush could overwhelm the system and leave little time to rectify errors.

With several lakh forms still pending, BLOs warn that unresolved confusion may affect voter enrollments in multiple constituencies, unless clear instructions reach the public immediately.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Chennai
