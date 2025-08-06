Two Killed, Four Injured In Massive Blast At Oxygen Cylinder Plant In Chandigarh's Mohali

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTwo Killed, Four Injured In Massive Blast At Oxygen Cylinder Plant In Chandigarh's Mohali

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the blast took place in one of the cylinders when they were being loaded in a truck at around 9 am.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) A massive blast rocked an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday, leaving two persons dead and four injured, officials said. The incident took place at Hi-Tech Gases, an oxygen cylinder unit located in the industrial area in phase-9 in Mohali.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the blast took place in one of the cylinders when they were being loaded in a truck at around 9 am.

Two persons, aged around 25 years, were killed, he said, adding the injured were taken to a hospital.

Asked about any negligence in the incident, he said, "we will see." The SSP said the police will speak to the families of the victims and take whatever legal action is required.

Body parts of the victims were found strewn at the site, indicating how powerful the blast was.

Glass windows and doors of the factory and nearby buildings were shattered under the impact of the blast.

One of the locals said some part of the cylinder fell at Kambala village, around one km away from the site.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

Also Read: 36 Killed In Telangana's Sigachi Plant Explosion, Factory Had No Fire NOC Or Safety Alarms

In a post on X in Punjabi, Mann said "administrative teams are present at the scene. I am receiving regular updates on the rescue operation.We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the affected families during this difficult time." Hi-Tech Gases Private Limited supplies medical-grade oxygen cylinders to various government hospitals in the region.

Also Read: Hyderabad Building Collapses After Cylinder Blast, 1 Dead: VIDEO

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
