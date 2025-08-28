Chandigarh-Manali Highway Washed Away; Rain Continues To Wreak Havoc In Himachal, J&K

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, forcing authorities to shut down the Chandigarh-Manali Highway after a landslide in Banala. In Kullu district, the swelling Beas River washed away parts of the highway, leaving restoration crews racing against time to reopen vital road links.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh warned that rising water levels and damage to National Highway 3 have prompted evacuations in several areas. “Continuous rainfall has damaged our highways at multiple points. Some areas were evacuated yesterday, and evacuations are ongoing. All officers are deployed on the ground,” she said.

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh | A portion of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway washed away as the Beas River flows in spate. pic.twitter.com/gmmKJd3akM — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

IMD issues alerts for multiple districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for today and tomorrow. A Yellow Alert is in effect on August 28 for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 for Shimla and Mandi. Orange Alerts are in place for Mandi, Shimla, Solan on August 30-31, and for Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla on August 31.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali Highway closed due to landslide in Banala, amid heavy rainfall in the area. Restoration work is underway. pic.twitter.com/elKC3OStQq — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

Authorities continue to monitor rivers and landslide-prone areas, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. Hundreds of cargo trucks remain stranded on the closed highway, causing spoilage of vegetables and other goods. Driver Gurvinder Singh described the dire situation: “It has been four days since I arrived here. Roads are damaged, tolls are being collected, and there is no clarity from authorities. Our goods are rotting.”

Political concerns and state response

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur highlighted the widespread impact of the floods. “Chamba has been cut off for four days. Roads are damaged, homes destroyed, and many districts, including Kangra and Una, are facing severe losses,” he said. Thakur criticized the current government, accusing it of prioritizing political statements over disaster management.

Jammu and Kashmir: Floods wreak havoc

Record rainfall has also wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was closed for the second day as rising rivers and landslides caused widespread destruction. The death toll from landslides on the Yatra route reached 34. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated, and the army, SDRF, and police are conducting rescue operations.

In Kishtwar, two cloudbursts in Margi and Warwan valleys destroyed homes, washed away bridges, and flooded farmland, leaving thousands stranded. Villagers are sheltering in tents, and road and electricity networks remain disrupted. District officials have been ordered to prioritize relief and damage assessment, but intermittent rains continue to hamper efforts.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: The flood fury in Jammu has damaged many houses and shops due to heavy rains and overflow of the Tawi river. Locals claim 35 houses and 6 Shops in the Belicharana area of Jammu have been damaged. pic.twitter.com/yFQ45FiACF — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

Highways and connectivity under threat

Road collapses along the Tawi bridge, Chakki Pul Pathankot, and other key routes have disrupted rail and road traffic. Train cancellations, blocked highways, and spate rivers like the Jhelum in Srinagar and Anantnag have added to the chaos, prompting mass evacuations.