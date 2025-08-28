Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChandigarh-Manali Highway Washed Away; Rain Continues To Wreak Havoc In Himachal, J&K

Chandigarh-Manali Highway Washed Away; Rain Continues To Wreak Havoc In Himachal, J&K

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have caused floods and landslides, washing away the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, and damaging roads.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, forcing authorities to shut down the Chandigarh-Manali Highway after a landslide in Banala. In Kullu district, the swelling Beas River washed away parts of the highway, leaving restoration crews racing against time to reopen vital road links.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh warned that rising water levels and damage to National Highway 3 have prompted evacuations in several areas. “Continuous rainfall has damaged our highways at multiple points. Some areas were evacuated yesterday, and evacuations are ongoing. All officers are deployed on the ground,” she said.

IMD issues alerts for multiple districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for today and tomorrow. A Yellow Alert is in effect on August 28 for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 for Shimla and Mandi. Orange Alerts are in place for Mandi, Shimla, Solan on August 30-31, and for Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla on August 31.

Authorities continue to monitor rivers and landslide-prone areas, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. Hundreds of cargo trucks remain stranded on the closed highway, causing spoilage of vegetables and other goods. Driver Gurvinder Singh described the dire situation: “It has been four days since I arrived here. Roads are damaged, tolls are being collected, and there is no clarity from authorities. Our goods are rotting.”

Political concerns and state response

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur highlighted the widespread impact of the floods. “Chamba has been cut off for four days. Roads are damaged, homes destroyed, and many districts, including Kangra and Una, are facing severe losses,” he said. Thakur criticized the current government, accusing it of prioritizing political statements over disaster management.

Jammu and Kashmir: Floods wreak havoc

Record rainfall has also wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was closed for the second day as rising rivers and landslides caused widespread destruction. The death toll from landslides on the Yatra route reached 34. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated, and the army, SDRF, and police are conducting rescue operations.

In Kishtwar, two cloudbursts in Margi and Warwan valleys destroyed homes, washed away bridges, and flooded farmland, leaving thousands stranded. Villagers are sheltering in tents, and road and electricity networks remain disrupted. District officials have been ordered to prioritize relief and damage assessment, but intermittent rains continue to hamper efforts.

Highways and connectivity under threat

Road collapses along the Tawi bridge, Chakki Pul Pathankot, and other key routes have disrupted rail and road traffic. Train cancellations, blocked highways, and spate rivers like the Jhelum in Srinagar and Anantnag have added to the chaos, prompting mass evacuations.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Landslide Monsoon Heavy Rain Kullu Floods Jammu Kashmir HIMACHAL PRADESH Road Damage Highway Washout
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
World
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
World
'Most Confusing Policy Outcome': Democrats Slam Trump’s 50% Tariffs On India, Sparing China
'Most Confusing Policy Outcome': Democrats Slam Trump’s 50% Tariffs On India, Sparing China
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget