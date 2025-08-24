Champai Soren Under House Arrest As Tribals Protest Over Land Acquisition

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChampai Soren Under House Arrest As Tribals Protest Over Land Acquisition

Champai Soren's son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to avoid law and order issues in view of protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said.

His son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station, they said.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, K V Raman, told PTI.

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protests on Sunday, he said.

Soren, however, termed the move as undemocratic, and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Jharkhand News Champai Soren Champai Soren House Arrest
