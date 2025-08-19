CCTV Video Shows Car Ramming Into Children in Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

A horrifying case of reckless driving has once again come to the fore: this time in Lucknow’s Ashiana area. In the latest incident, captured on a CCTV camera, two children can be seen being struck by a speeding car, while a third has a close shave.

The incident occurred on August 10, but the video is going viral now. The children were standing with their bicycles on the roadside, chatting with each other, when a car suddenly veered in from another street and ran over them. One of them, a five-year-old, is critically injured and had to be taken to the ICU, where he remained for three days, with multiple fractured ribs.

The five-year-old, identified as Shouvik Pandey, came under the tyre of the car. He somehow managed to get up and limp inside the gate of a house nearby. As per a TOI report, the neighbour, Shivansh Verma, who was driving the car, was booked only eight days after the incident. Shivansh and his father, CL Verma, even threatened the Pandey family, TOI reported.

The Pandey family believes Verma deliberately hit their child.

The car, after hitting the children, crashed into a perimeter wall, due to which the bonnet of the car was crushed.

CCTV shows 3 kids chatting with their bicycles when a car suddenly turns towards them, appearing to speed up.(rest you can see in video...)

Similar Incident In Madhya Pradesh

This tragedy comes on the heels of another chilling incident in Madhya Pradesh just days ago. In Alkapuri, Ratlam, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Rishik Tiwari was killed after being hit by a car driven by a minor.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old student, Kishore, who lives in a rented home nearby. On that day, he was reportedly driving his father, who had come from their village, when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage from Ratlam shows the toddler walking along the street as the car approached from the opposite direction and struck him. The impact was so severe that the child died instantly.

The video also captures the boy’s grandmother, who had been walking behind him, rushing to lift him after the collision. Just moments earlier, she had set him down while preparing for a household puja. Locals said the toddler, one of twin brothers, had been playing outside his home before tragedy struck.

The grief-stricken family rushed him first to a private hospital on 80 Feet Road and later to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police later booked Kishore and his father in connection with the incident. The accident has sparked anger and protests in the neighbourhood, with residents demanding strict action and justice for the bereaved family.