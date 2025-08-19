Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCCTV Video Shows Car Ramming Into Children in Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

CCTV Video Shows Car Ramming Into Children in Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

An incident of a car hitting two children has come to the fore in Lucknow. The CCTV footage of the incident is now viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrifying case of reckless driving has once again come to the fore: this time in Lucknow’s Ashiana area. In the latest incident, captured on a CCTV camera, two children can be seen being struck by a speeding car, while a third has a close shave.

The incident occurred on August 10, but the video is going viral now. The children were standing with their bicycles on the roadside, chatting with each other, when a car suddenly veered in from another street and ran over them. One of them, a five-year-old, is critically injured and had to be taken to the ICU, where he remained for three days, with multiple fractured ribs.

The five-year-old, identified as Shouvik Pandey, came under the tyre of the car. He somehow managed to get up and limp inside the gate of a house nearby. As per a TOI report, the neighbour, Shivansh Verma, who was driving the car, was booked only eight days after the incident. Shivansh and his father, CL Verma, even threatened the Pandey family, TOI reported.

The Pandey family believes Verma deliberately hit their child.

The car, after hitting the children, crashed into a perimeter wall, due to which the bonnet of the car was crushed.

Similar Incident In Madhya Pradesh

This tragedy comes on the heels of another chilling incident in Madhya Pradesh just days ago. In Alkapuri, Ratlam, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Rishik Tiwari was killed after being hit by a car driven by a minor.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old student, Kishore, who lives in a rented home nearby. On that day, he was reportedly driving his father, who had come from their village, when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage from Ratlam shows the toddler walking along the street as the car approached from the opposite direction and struck him. The impact was so severe that the child died instantly.

The video also captures the boy’s grandmother, who had been walking behind him, rushing to lift him after the collision. Just moments earlier, she had set him down while preparing for a household puja. Locals said the toddler, one of twin brothers, had been playing outside his home before tragedy struck.

The grief-stricken family rushed him first to a private hospital on 80 Feet Road and later to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police later booked Kishore and his father in connection with the incident. The accident has sparked anger and protests in the neighbourhood, with residents demanding strict action and justice for the bereaved family.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Accident News Lucknow News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
World
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget