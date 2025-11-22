Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCab Runs Over Schoolboy After He Falls In Greater Noida Society; Horrific Incident Caught On Cam

The incident took place in the Ajnara Homes Society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh police station area on November 19. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major accident was narrowly averted in Greater Noida when a schoolboy was hit from behind and run over by a cab after he slipped and fell down on the road. The boy managed to escape unhurt.

The incident took place in the Ajnara Homes Society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh police station area on November 19 and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the child running towards the society gate with his sister while going to school when he suddenly slipped and fell. The front wheel of the approaching cab ran over him, causing a commotion and prompting the driver to immediately stop. The child’s sister, who was ahead and driving the car, quickly stopped the car after seeing the accident.

The cab driver then stopped and stepped out of the car to check on the boy. The people of the society, who looked angry over the incident, also gathered around the cab, while the sister helped her brother, ensuring the boy was fine. 

Despite the alarming scene, the family has chosen not to file a complaint with the police.Officials at Bisrakh police station confirmed that no official complaint has been received yet, but have stated that they will launch an investigation and take action once a complaint is filed.

Residents of Ajnara Homes Society expressed grave concerns over the negligence of the cab driver and called for preventive measures such as installing speed breakers. They also encouragedA parents to personally escort their children to school, to avoid such incidents in the future.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
