Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBMC Announces Water Cut In Mumbai From Jan 27 To Feb 7: Check Affected Areas

BMC Announces Water Cut In Mumbai From Jan 27 To Feb 7: Check Affected Areas

The BMC also noted that a 24-hour water supply disruption had been implemented in Mulund (West) and Bhandup (West) on Thursday to carry out repairs and shift pipelines on the Vaitarna water supply system.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:22 PM (IST)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that there will be a 10 percent water cut in several parts of Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs from Tuesday, January 27, to Saturday, February 7. 

In an official statement, the BMC said that the water cut will be imposed for the annual maintenance work of the ‘pneumatic gate system’ at Pise in Thane district, which supplies water to large areas of the city. The work is aimed at ensuring the safe and smooth functioning of the water distribution system.

The civic body stated that the water cut will affect most administrative wards in Mumbai, the eastern suburbs, and certain areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, which receive water from the BMC. Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the maintenance period.

Following areas will be affected by the water cut:

City Wards

‘A’ Ward: Naval Dockyard area
‘B’ Ward: Entire ward
‘C’ Ward: Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla, Ghoghari Mohalla
‘E’ Ward: Entire ward
‘F South’ Ward: Entire ward
‘F North’ Ward: Entire ward

Eastern Suburbs

‘T’ Ward: Mulund (East and West)
‘S’ Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli (East)
‘N’ Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East), and Ghatkopar areas
‘L’ Ward: Kurla (East)
‘M East’ Ward: Entire ward
‘M West’ Ward: Entire ward

The BMC also noted that a 24-hour water supply disruption had been implemented in Mulund (West) and Bhandup (West) on Thursday to carry out repairs and shift pipelines on the Vaitarna water supply system.

The work includes transferring 12 water connections from a 2,400 mm Vaitarna pipeline to a 2,750 mm Upper Vaitarna main pipeline and installing an iron cover on the pipeline at Khindipada in Bhandup West.

The Mumbai civic body statement said, “All citizens in the affected areas are requested to use water sparingly during this period as a precautionary measure and to cooperate with the municipal administration.”

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Mumbai News MUMBAI Water Cut
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget