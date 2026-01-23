BMC Announces Water Cut In Mumbai From Jan 27 To Feb 7: Check Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that there will be a 10 percent water cut in several parts of Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs from Tuesday, January 27, to Saturday, February 7.

In an official statement, the BMC said that the water cut will be imposed for the annual maintenance work of the ‘pneumatic gate system’ at Pise in Thane district, which supplies water to large areas of the city. The work is aimed at ensuring the safe and smooth functioning of the water distribution system.

The civic body stated that the water cut will affect most administrative wards in Mumbai, the eastern suburbs, and certain areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, which receive water from the BMC. Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the maintenance period.

Following areas will be affected by the water cut:

City Wards

‘A’ Ward: Naval Dockyard area

‘B’ Ward: Entire ward

‘C’ Ward: Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla, Ghoghari Mohalla

‘E’ Ward: Entire ward

‘F South’ Ward: Entire ward

‘F North’ Ward: Entire ward



Eastern Suburbs

‘T’ Ward: Mulund (East and West)

‘S’ Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli (East)

‘N’ Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East), and Ghatkopar areas

‘L’ Ward: Kurla (East)

‘M East’ Ward: Entire ward

‘M West’ Ward: Entire ward

The BMC also noted that a 24-hour water supply disruption had been implemented in Mulund (West) and Bhandup (West) on Thursday to carry out repairs and shift pipelines on the Vaitarna water supply system.

The work includes transferring 12 water connections from a 2,400 mm Vaitarna pipeline to a 2,750 mm Upper Vaitarna main pipeline and installing an iron cover on the pipeline at Khindipada in Bhandup West.



The Mumbai civic body statement said, “All citizens in the affected areas are requested to use water sparingly during this period as a precautionary measure and to cooperate with the municipal administration.”