Logistics tech unicorn BlackBuck has announced plans to vacate its office at Vaswani Presidio, Kadubeesanahalli, located on the congested Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing unbearable traffic and deteriorating road conditions.

Co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji voiced his frustration on X, revealing that the average one-way commute now exceeds 1.5 hours for employees. “ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last nine years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote, pointing to pothole-ridden roads, heavy dust, and no visible intent to fix them. He further warned that he does not foresee any meaningful improvement in the next five years.

ORR (Bellandur) has been our “office + home” for the last 9 years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here. 💔



We have decided to move out.



Background:

- Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way)

- Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest… — Rajesh Yabaji (@YABAJI) September 16, 2025

The decision marks a setback for Bengaluru’s ORR corridor, one of India’s largest IT and startup hubs. BlackBuck, formerly Zinka Logistics Solutions, employs over 1,500 people and is backed by marquee investors including B Capital, Accel, and Goldman Sachs. The company has not yet disclosed its new office location.

Broader Infrastructure Concerns

The Outer Ring Road has long been plagued by chronic congestion and infrastructure gaps despite being a lifeline for Bengaluru’s IT industry. Krishna Kumar Gowda, General Secretary of the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association, said the move by BlackBuck reflects a larger trend of firms losing confidence in the area. He called for a transparent government roadmap to upgrade roads, expand metro connectivity, and improve public utilities.

Though the Namma Metro Blue Line is slated to connect ORR, delays in project execution have left commuters dependent on road transport. On social media, citizens echoed Yabaji’s concerns. One user commented, “Bengaluru’s biggest problem is that we don’t have alternative routes. We need a flyover or even an underground network that connects to ORR.”