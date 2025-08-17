Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal Slams Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies ahead of Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Sasaram, while Tejashwi Yadav called it a historic campaign for voter rights.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Ahead of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is trying to create a narrative based on "foundation of lies."

Speaking with ANI, Khandelwal said, ""The narrative that Rahul Gandhi is trying to create is based on a foundation of lies. In this regard, the people of Bihar recognise that this is primarily a journey to regain Congress's lost ground in the state. This is a journey that every single person knows about. This journey is being undertaken for political gains. It has no concern for the public."

MP Praveen Khandelwal's statement came ahead of the launch of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, will join the march. On Saturday, speaking to the reporters, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the campaign aims to raise awareness among voters, especially those whose names have been excluded from the electoral list.

"We are starting the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram tomorrow. Tomorrow, we will all be with the Mahagathbandhan allies. We will visit several districts, and our effort will be to make people aware so that no voter's name is left out. We also have fought for this and got a relief from the Supreme Court in this matter, whether it is the Supreme Court direction to the Election Commission of India to publish the list of 65 lakh persons excluded or deleted from the Bihar draft electoral voters list, along with the reasons," Yadav said.

He described the yatra as a "historical journey" and said the Mahagathbandhan is confident he will get the support of the people. He said, " Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will go among the people and make them aware of voter rights. Along with this, we will also raise the local issues. We will also convey what our vision would be if we form our government. This is going to be a historical journey, and we will get the blessings of the Bihar voters." 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
