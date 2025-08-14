Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP's Amit Malviya Accuses Mamata Of Taking Bengal Back To Partition-Era Riots

BJP’s Amit Malviya Accuses Mamata Of Taking Bengal Back To Partition-Era Riots

BJP’s Amit Malviya accuses Mamata Banerjee’s regime of dragging Bengal back to partition-era violence, alleging appeasement, illegal infiltration, and displacement of Hindu families.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
The BJP on Thursday said the Trinamool Congress regime under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pushed West Bengal back into the darkness filled with hate and rioting as was witnessed in 1947.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is the party's Information Technology Cell Chief, said the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress regime has brought back the dark days of riots, forcing the people to relive the trauma.

“78 years ago, in 1947, Bengal was butchered on Cyril Radcliffe’s desk—hacked into two and handed to Pakistan. Sanatani Bengalis paid the price with their blood, their homes, and their dignity. Barely had Bengal begun to heal from the carnage unleashed by Jihadi elements, Mamata Banerjee’s rule dragged it back into the same darkness, forcing people to relive the trauma,” Malviya said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

According to him, 400-500 Hindu families were hounded from their homes by Jihadi mobs in the name of an “anti-Waqf” protest. According to him, there had been instances of Bengali Hindu women being violated, brutalised, and paraded by TMC’s Shariat-warriors like Sheikh Shahjahan and Tajimul Haque.

“Students in Darivit were shot dead for demanding Bengali teachers instead of Urdu ones. And the list goes on…” commented Malviya in his social media post.

According to him, to guard her throne, Mamata Banerjee’s unbridled appeasement has reopened the festering wounds of partition.

“2026 will restore Bengal’s glory and lay the foundation of Tagore’s Sonar Bangla once again,” his post read.

In another social media post, Malviya referred to an observation by the Supreme Court, “What if an infiltrator enters illegally? If you don’t detain, the writing on the wall is that they will disappear."

The apex court made this observation while declining an interim stay on the detention of Bengali Muslim migrants during nationality verification.

“This is a BIG BLOW to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s politics of regularising illegal Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas—infiltrators who entered through the porous borders of her state and were handed multiple documents by the local administration to get them on the voter rolls," Malviya claimed.

According to him, various estimates indicate over one crore illegal and ineligible voters in West Bengal alone. “The number of such infiltrators, now scattered across the country, is several times higher—a ticking demographic time bomb,” Malviya added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Politics Amit Malviya BJP Trinamool COngress Mamata Banerjee
