Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNitin Nabin Flags Sabarimala Gold Case, Kicks Off BJP Poll Push

Nitin Nabin Flags Sabarimala Gold Case, Kicks Off BJP Poll Push

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the party will fight for justice in the Sabarimala gold loss case, accusing both LDF and UDF of playing political games.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday said the party would fight for justice in the Sabarimala issue, referring to the alleged loss of gold from the hill shrine, and accused both the ruling and opposition fronts in Kerala of politicising the matter. Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple and visiting the Sri Sringeri Math in Kalady, Nabin said the BJP stood firmly with the people of Kerala and remained committed to the state’s development.

BJP Alleges Political Collusion

“We offered prayers for the safety of the people of Kerala and for the state to move towards development. We are fully with the people of Kerala,” he said. Nabin alleged that both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) were indulging in a “noora kushti” (fake fight) over the Sabarimala gold loss case, enabling the accused to secure bail. “We will fight fully on the Sabarimala issue and ensure justice,” he said.

SIT Probing Sabarimala Gold Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed following directions from the Kerala High Court, is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and doorframes of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the Sabarimala temple. The SIT has so far arrested 12 persons, including two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents associated with the CPI(M).

BJP Gears Up For Polls

Nabin also held meetings with BJP and NDA leaders in Kochi on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. He is on a two-day visit to the state to kick-start the BJP’s campaign and is scheduled to formally inaugurate the party’s election drive at Thrissur before concluding his tour.

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP's stance on the Sabarimala issue?

The BJP president stated the party will fight for justice concerning the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.

Who is accused of politicizing the Sabarimala issue?

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF fronts in Kerala of politicizing the Sabarimala gold loss matter.

What investigation is underway regarding Sabarimala?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing cases related to the loss of gold from idols and doorframes of the sanctum sanctorum at the Sabarimala temple.

What is the BJP's commitment to Kerala?

The BJP president affirmed the party's full support for the people of Kerala and its commitment to the state's development.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
UDF LDF Nitin Nabin Sabarimala Controversy BJP President Sabarimala Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
News
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget