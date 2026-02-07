The BJP president stated the party will fight for justice concerning the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.
Nitin Nabin Flags Sabarimala Gold Case, Kicks Off BJP Poll Push
BJP president Nitin Nabin said the party will fight for justice in the Sabarimala gold loss case, accusing both LDF and UDF of playing political games.
BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday said the party would fight for justice in the Sabarimala issue, referring to the alleged loss of gold from the hill shrine, and accused both the ruling and opposition fronts in Kerala of politicising the matter. Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple and visiting the Sri Sringeri Math in Kalady, Nabin said the BJP stood firmly with the people of Kerala and remained committed to the state’s development.
BJP Alleges Political Collusion
“We offered prayers for the safety of the people of Kerala and for the state to move towards development. We are fully with the people of Kerala,” he said. Nabin alleged that both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) were indulging in a “noora kushti” (fake fight) over the Sabarimala gold loss case, enabling the accused to secure bail. “We will fight fully on the Sabarimala issue and ensure justice,” he said.
SIT Probing Sabarimala Gold Case
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed following directions from the Kerala High Court, is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and doorframes of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the Sabarimala temple. The SIT has so far arrested 12 persons, including two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents associated with the CPI(M).
Nabin also held meetings with BJP and NDA leaders in Kochi on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. He is on a two-day visit to the state to kick-start the BJP’s campaign and is scheduled to formally inaugurate the party’s election drive at Thrissur before concluding his tour.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the BJP's stance on the Sabarimala issue?
Who is accused of politicizing the Sabarimala issue?
BJP president Nitin Nabin accused both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF fronts in Kerala of politicizing the Sabarimala gold loss matter.
What investigation is underway regarding Sabarimala?
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing cases related to the loss of gold from idols and doorframes of the sanctum sanctorum at the Sabarimala temple.
What is the BJP's commitment to Kerala?
The BJP president affirmed the party's full support for the people of Kerala and its commitment to the state's development.
