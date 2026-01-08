Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘I Don’t Want Muslim Votes’: BJP MLA’s Remark Triggers Political Storm In Amethi

Opposition parties criticised Pasi, accusing the BJP of divisive politics for electoral gain. Pasi was unavailable for comment.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amethi (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A senior BJP leader and Jagdishpur MLA Suresh Pasi sparked a political row after he was purportedly heard saying that he does not want Muslim votes.

In the 20-second video that surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, Pasi said, "I never visit mosques, have not visited in past and will neither visit in future. I do not go to seek votes, nor do I attend their joys and sorrows." The MLA also said that he does not need Muslim votes, and his stand is "absolutely clear".

Terming it Pasi's personal view, the BJP distanced itself from the statement.

Party district president Sudhanshu Shukla said the remarks had nothing to do with the BJP’s ideology.

"The BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. This is the party’s clear stand. What Suresh Pasi said is his personal opinion," Shukla said.

Opposition parties, however, strongly criticised the BJP leader.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal described the statement as politically motivated.

"Whenever elections approach, BJP leaders resort to such statements. They try to pit brother against brother, one religion against another and one caste against another, only to secure votes. This is all drama," Singhal alleged.

Samajwadi Party district president Ram Udit Yadav claimed the remarks were aimed at spreading hatred in society.

"Creating Hindu-Muslim divisions is the BJP’s politics. Suresh Pasi belongs to that party, and for votes, the BJP can go to any extent," Yadav said Repeated attempts to contact the BJP MLA for his reaction were unsuccessful as his mobile phone was found switched off. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BJP MLA Suresh Pasi purportedly say regarding Muslim votes?

Suresh Pasi was reportedly heard stating that he does not seek or need Muslim votes and does not visit mosques. He claims his stance is absolutely clear.

How did the BJP respond to Suresh Pasi's statement?

The BJP distanced itself from Pasi's remarks, calling them his personal view. The party reiterated its ideology of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

What was the reaction of opposition parties to the MLA's statement?

Opposition parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party criticized the statement, calling it politically motivated and aimed at spreading hatred and creating divisions for votes.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
